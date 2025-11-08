IMF says Zimbabwe’s economic recovery in 2025 is stronger than previously anticipated

The International Monetary Fund says Zimbabwe’s economic recovery in 2025 is stronger than previously anticipated and the economy is expected to maintain strong momentum in 2026.

In a statement following a staff team visit to Zimbabwe from 29 October to 5 November, the IMF says the recovery was due to the rebound in agriculture and solid performance in mining.

Inflation continued to ease significantly supported by a strong foreign exchange rate. The local currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) has been stable against the United States dollar since its devaluation in September last year.

“Zimbabwe’s economic recovery in 2025 is stronger than previously anticipated, given the rebound in agriculture and solid performances in mining, while inflation has continued to significantly ease, supported by a stable foreign exchange rate. The economy is expected to maintain strong momentum in 2026,” the IMF says.

“Discussions in Harare focused on enhancing fiscal discipline in the 2026 budget framework by aligning expenditures with revenues and available non-inflationary financing sources, while avoiding the accumulation of expenditure arrears. In this context, adopting credible revenue projections supported by concrete policy and administrative tax measures for 2026, and strengthening expenditure management, would help enhance fiscal resilience and the management of fiscal risks and pressures.”

The IMF did not give any figures but Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube says the economy is expected to grow by 6.6% this year.

