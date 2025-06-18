IMF says Zimbabwe should clarify that use of mono-currency will be limited to domestic transactions only

While the International Monetary Fund staff monitoring team that was in Zimbabwe until today supports Zimbabwe’s transition from a multi-currency regime to a mono-currency by 2030, it says Zimbabwe must clarify that the use of a mono-currency will be limited to domestic transactions.

Banks should be allowed to maintain deposits in both currencies.

In a statement following its mission, which started on 4 June and ended today, the IMF team said as part of its transition to a mono-currency by 2030, Zimbabwe should put measures to enhance the ZiG in the domestic economy by, for example, increasing the share of treasury’s operations, that is revenues and expenditure, in ZiG.

“To reduce any uncertainty weighing on financial intermediation, the authorities should provide more clarity on the operational implications of the transition plan, including clarifying that the use of a mono-currency will be limited to domestic transactions, allowing for bank deposits to remain denominated in both currencies,” the statement says.

Below is the IMF’s statement:

IMF Staff Completes 2025 Article IV Mission to Zimbabwe June 18, 2025

Harare, Zimbabwe: An International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff team led by Mr. Wojciech Maliszewski visited Harare from June 4 to June 18, 2025, to conduct the 2025 Article IV Consultation.

At the conclusion of the IMF mission, Mr. Maliszewski issued the following statement:

“Zimbabwe is experiencing a degree of macroeconomic stability despite lingering policy challenges. Following successive bouts of hyperinflation over the past few years, more disciplined policies—including halting and transferring to the Treasury the quasi-fiscal operations (QFOs) of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) and tighter monetary policy despite fiscal pressures—have helped stabilize the local currency (the ‘ZiG’) and reduce inflation. Growth this year is recovering following a sharp slowdown in 2024, which was affected by a drought that lowered agricultural output by 15 percent. Electricity production also fell, and declining prices for platinum and lithium weighed on the mining output. During the first half of 2025, better climate conditions and historically high gold prices have boosted agricultural and mining activity, strengthening the current account and contributing to the recovery, with growth projected at 6 percent in 2025.

“Buoyed by the growth recovery and policy measures—a reduction in VAT tax reliefs, increased fees and levies, taxation of the COVID public servant allowance, and steps to reduce smuggling—revenue ratio increased sharply to 18 percent of GDP. That said, fiscal pressures intensified in 2024 and in the first months of 2025 as higher revenues proved insufficient to meet growing spending needs. These came notably from higher public sector wages, capital outlays related to a SADC summit, debt servicing costs on past QFOs by the RBZ taken over by the Treasury, and servicing liabilities related to the acquisition of assets for the Mutapa Investment Fund. The fiscal deficit was financed by T-bills issuance and direct borrowing from the RBZ’s overdraft facility to service debt, contributing to the expansion of domestic liquidity and an overnight drop in the value of the ZiG in September

2024, and a significant buildup of expenditure arrears that continued into 2025.

Continued next page

(96 VIEWS)