IMF says Zimbabwe has the best performing economy in SADC
Posted inStories

IMF says Zimbabwe has the best performing economy in SADC

No Comments

Zimbabwe has the best performing economy in the Southern African region this year beating regional giants South Africa and oil-rich Angola by far.

Its growth is estimated at 6% tallying with that of Tanzania which has been one of the fastest growing economies in Africa.

The Ministry of Finance projects Zimbabwe’s growth for this year to be 6.6%.

Closely behind Zimbabwe and Tanzania is Zambia with 5.8%, the Democratic Republic of Congo with 5.3%, followed by Eswatini at 4.3%, and Mauritius at 4%. 

Seychelles is at 3.9%, Comoros at 3.8% together with Madagascar,followed by Namibia at 3.6%, Mozambique at 2.5%, Malawi at 2.4% and Angola at 2.1%.

South Africa lags way behind at 1.1% just below Lesotho with 1.4% while Botswana which has been considered one of the most stable economies on the continent for decades is expected to have a negative growth of -0.9%.

Zimbabwe’s growth is remarkable as the country does not have access to any concessional financing from institutions like the International Monetary Fund or the World Bank and other international financiers .

At home, however, this growth does not currently mean much to citizens as the country continues to have one of the highest inflation rates in the world.

Zimbabwe inflation was pegged at 82.7% in September but is expected to drop to between 20 and 30 % by the end of this year.

Country Growth %
Zimbabwe 6
Tanzania 6
Zambia 5.8
Democratic Republic of Congo 5.3
Eswatini 4.3
Mauritius 4
Seychelles 3.9
Comoros 3.8
Madagascar 3.8
Namibia 3.6
Mozambique 2.5
Malawi 2.4
Angola 2.1
Lesotho 1.4
South Africa 1.1
Bostwana -0.9

 

 

(105 VIEWS)

Comments

No comments yet. Why don’t you start the discussion?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *