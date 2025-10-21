IMF says Zimbabwe has the best performing economy in SADC

Zimbabwe has the best performing economy in the Southern African region this year beating regional giants South Africa and oil-rich Angola by far.
Its growth is estimated at 6% tallying with that of Tanzania which has been one of the fastest growing economies in Africa.
The Ministry of Finance projects Zimbabwe’s growth for this year to be 6.6%.
Closely behind Zimbabwe and Tanzania is Zambia with 5.8%, the Democratic Republic of Congo with 5.3%, followed by Eswatini at 4.3%, and Mauritius at 4%.
Seychelles is at 3.9%, Comoros at 3.8% together with Madagascar,followed by Namibia at 3.6%, Mozambique at 2.5%, Malawi at 2.4% and Angola at 2.1%.
South Africa lags way behind at 1.1% just below Lesotho with 1.4% while Botswana which has been considered one of the most stable economies on the continent for decades is expected to have a negative growth of -0.9%.
Zimbabwe’s growth is remarkable as the country does not have access to any concessional financing from institutions like the International Monetary Fund or the World Bank and other international financiers .
At home, however, this growth does not currently mean much to citizens as the country continues to have one of the highest inflation rates in the world.
Zimbabwe inflation was pegged at 82.7% in September but is expected to drop to between 20 and 30 % by the end of this year.
|Country
|Growth %
|Zimbabwe
|6
|Tanzania
|6
|Zambia
|5.8
|Democratic Republic of Congo
|5.3
|Eswatini
|4.3
|Mauritius
|4
|Seychelles
|3.9
|Comoros
|3.8
|Madagascar
|3.8
|Namibia
|3.6
|Mozambique
|2.5
|Malawi
|2.4
|Angola
|2.1
|Lesotho
|1.4
|South Africa
|1.1
|Bostwana
|-0.9
