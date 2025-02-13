If I dished out US$150 000 to every MP would ZIMRA not have the right to ask where I got the money?

This was the question asked by Ruwa legislator Thomas Muwodzeri but was apparently not responded to because it was not a policy question.

Muwodzeri directed his question to the Minister of Finance who was not in the House and the leader of Government Business,Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi just brushed off the question.

“My question is directed to the Minister of Finance and ZIMRA,” Muwodzeri said yesterday. “If I am remitting my tax, am I remitting tax that comes through the bank only or is it the only way to manage if my business has made a certain profit? If I am giving out cash if I want to give $150 000 to every Hon. Member in this august House, does ZIMRA not have the right to ask where I got that money?”

The temporary Speaker said this was not a policy question but the Leader of Government Business was free to respond if he wanted to.

Ziyambi responded: “The Hon. Member can go and look into the laws that govern the collection of revenue and if he has any problems, then he can come with a specific question.”

It does not need rocket science to get the import of Muwodzeri’s question.

(174 VIEWS)