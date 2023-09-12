Has Chamisa been bewitched by ZANU-PF?

A twitter follower of Citizen Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa today said motivational tweets by the party leader are not working because the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front is cementing its power.

She even asked whether Chamisa had not been bewitched by ZANU-PF?

This was after Chamisa tweeted: “DON’T DESPAIR ZIMBABWE🇿🇼 FOCUS!! Cheer up! Freedom doesn’t come easy but is coming. Celebrations loading…Some will ask how and when but it will happen sooner than ever imaginable. Say a prayer for our beloved country. We serve a Mighty and Living God! #Godisinit Blessed Tuesday.”

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday appointed his new cabinet in which several former ministers retained their posts and a few names came in. He also appointed his son and a nephew as deputy ministers.

Responding to Chamisa’s tweet, a Mai Magaisa said: “Celebrations loading…Some will ask how and when but it will happen sooner than ever imaginable. ”

“This type of politics ain’t working President . Zanupf is cementing power by all means .

Zanupf is not valuing meritocracy but it is valuing Corruption . We have to stop posting Biblical verses and face the political reality .

“Demonstration have been barred .

“They have reduce this nation to a private Limited country in our eyes.

“President hamusi kushandisirwa mushonga hre Ne Zanupf ? Hmmm .l can’t see any celebration 💔”

The_Capitalist_Nigga concurred: “Can we build something with motivational quotes??? No surely motivation gets to a point where it does not work.”

A Zimbabwe’s Most, however, agreed with the CCC leader, saying: “When jehoshaphat was attacked by 3 nations in 2 chronicles 20. He understood that the victory comes from God. Imagine in such a scenario he resorted to prayer, fasting and praise. Ma’am, we serve a might God. Wait and see the goodness of this God in this land of the living.”

