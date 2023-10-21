Has CCC sold itself out- Listen to what Chamisa said

Stories

Has CCC sold itself out- Listen to what Chamisa said

0

A tweet and video just posted on the Citizens Coalition for Change X handle seems to be contradicting what the party has been arguing all along. 

Speaking on 24 January 2022, party leader Nelson Chamisa said the party was a “new entity, with a new leadership, with new values, new structures”. 

“We have given them our new logo. We have given them our new name. We have given them our new leadership. We have given them our new thrust except our new structures…….”

Was that leadership only one person, Chamisa, who is the only visible person in the CCC with his two spokesmen, Promise Mkwananzi and Gift Ostallos Siziva? 

(13 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHAREShare on google
Google
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on linkedin
Linkedin
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in