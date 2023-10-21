Has CCC sold itself out- Listen to what Chamisa said

A tweet and video just posted on the Citizens Coalition for Change X handle seems to be contradicting what the party has been arguing all along.

Speaking on 24 January 2022, party leader Nelson Chamisa said the party was a “new entity, with a new leadership, with new values, new structures”.

“We have given them our new logo. We have given them our new name. We have given them our new leadership. We have given them our new thrust except our new structures…….”

Was that leadership only one person, Chamisa, who is the only visible person in the CCC with his two spokesmen, Promise Mkwananzi and Gift Ostallos Siziva?

