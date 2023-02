Harare was the most conservative province when asked whether pregnant girls should be allowed to continue with their education.

Only 39% of those asked in an Afrobarometer survey agreed.

It was the only province where less than half those surveyed agreed with Masvingo scoring 90%, followed by Mashonaland Central with 83%.

The national average was 69%.

Two provinces fell below this, Harare and Manicaland which had 65%.

