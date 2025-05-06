Glimmer of hope for octogenarian plot holders from Mutasa

There is now a glimmer of hope for the octogenarian plot holders from Irene Farm in Mutasa district who are facing threat of eviction if they fail to pay a developer who is demanding hefty fees from them to obtain title deeds for plots that they bought at independence in 1980.

The plot holders were ordered to pay hefty fees ranging from $26 000 to $50 000 after they lost their case in December 2024.

They have since hired a law firm, Kossam Ncube and Partners, which wrote to Ferro Consulting on 24 April directing the company not to communicate directly with any of the plot holders that it is representing.

The letter was handed over to the company on 25 April by a police constable and was signed by one of the company representatives.

Ferro Consulting had given some of the plot holders 30 days to pay up their arrears for January, February and March or face unspecified action. Arrears had a penalty of 24% applied every 7th day of the new month.

The law firm has instructed a high profile advocate to represent the plot holders. The advocate is preparing to file an application to set aside the consent order granted by the High Court.

Originally 12 plot holders were affected but only seven are fighting their case. The plot holders say the company did not carry out any development at their plots because it only bought the remainder of Irene Farm nearly 20 years after they bought their land.

What is baffling the plot holders is that when they bought their plots it was clearly stated that whoever bought the remainder of Irene Township must “acknowledge that the 12 tenants/plot holders have paid in full for their plots and that they be allowed to take transfer when Township Planning requirements have been completed”.

When they took Ferro Consulting to court, however, the High Court in Mutare ruled that while they should be given their title deeds, they should pay development costs to Ferro Consulting and should also seed portions of their land to the company to cater for development costs, endowment fees, capital gains tax, conveyancing fees, stand duty, rates and other costs.

The plot holders are not happy with the judgment saying they were not given a chance to present their case as it was heard in chambers. It was heard by judges Isaac Muzenda and Sijabuliso Siziba.

