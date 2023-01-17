“Girl” impregnated by two Zimbabwe MPs

A “girl” who came to Parliament seeking assistance from legislators after being impregnated by one Member of Parliament was impregnated by another MP, independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa said today.

Interrupting the debate on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission preliminary delimitation report, Mliswa said male legislators must be responsible and must support their children when they impregnate girls.

“Mr. Speaker, my point of order which I would like the male Members of Parliament to pay attention to is: I received a family today who needed my assistance,” Mliswa said.

“They have a daughter who was impregnated by a Member of Parliament. When she came here to seek assistance from another Member of Parliament, she was impregnated again.

“I had asked them to put them in black and white. I do not know the Members of Parliament but just for you to know. Members of Parliament who are male must be responsible. I will be putting this letter on social media and I would like the Members of Parliament who are involved to quickly support them.

“We cannot be seen to be abusing children and making them pregnant. Those children need to eat. If you are not able to support a child, do not have a child. Stop abusing the girl child,” Mliswa said.

