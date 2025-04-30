Getting close to the President to appear untouchable is not new

Cases of corrupt business people getting close to the Head of State to give an impression that one is untouchable are not new.

Some 33 years ago, The Insider, reported on the Lorac scandal which implicated the respected former First Lady Sally Mugabe.

The scandal named former President Canaan Banana but was too scared to name ministers and government officials involved.

Here is a link to the story published in August 1992.

The Insider is currently updating its website by uploading stories published before it set up its website so that we can have a complete archive of stories it published since its inception in December 1990.

Stories uploaded yesterday are:

Tough year for The Insider

Nkomo, Smith also named in BCCI report

More flak for World Bank, IMF but this time from another development bank

1992: a wasted year

Study or time wasting

South Africa urged to reconsider amnesty

Zambia goes for privatisation

