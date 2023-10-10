George Charamba exposes link between Tshabangu and Welshman Ncube- they are brothers

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesman, George Charamba, has exposed the link between former Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance vice-president Welshman Ncube and Sengezo Tshabangu the man who claims to be the Citizens Coalition for Change interim secretary general and has successfully recalled 15 Members of Parliament that were elected in August.

Writing on his X handled, Charamba said: “zvakabva kure zvinhu izvi” and reproduced a tweet from 23 May 2020 in which Welshman Ncube says Sengezo Tshabangu is his young brother.

Ncube was vice-president of the MDC-Alliance at the time but was sidelined last year when party leader Nelson Chamisa transformed the MDC-Alliance into the Citizens Coalition for Change but said that the new party had no structures with the only visible persons being himself as president and his two spokespersons Fadzayi Mahere and Ostallos Siziba.

Tshabangu surfaced just over a week ago after writing to the Speaker of Parliament recalling 15 legislators and 17 councillors saying they were no longer members of CCC and that he was the interim secretary-general of the party.

He even sent the Speaker a copy of the party’s constitution though the party claimed it had none.

Chamisa, Siziba and new party spokesman Promise Mkwananzi all disowned Tshabangu saying he was not a member of the party but Mudenda complied and expelled all 15 legislators recalled by Tshabangu.

Some commentators have said Tshabangu’s action was aimed at bringing order into the CCC party where Chamisa is the all-powerful leader and can impose candidates though he claims citizens have that power.

The 15 legislators who were recalled are:

Pashor Raphael Sibanda – Cowdray Park Ereck Gono: Lobengula-Magwegwe Nicola June Watson: Bulawayo South Desmond Makaza: Mpopoma-Mzilikazi Obert Manduna: Nketa Mlilo Sitabile: PR Jasmine Toffa: PR Janet Dube: PR Evidence Zana: Youth Quota Morgan Ncube: Beitbridge West Nomathemba Sibanda: PR Velisiwe Nkomo: PR Prince Dubeko Sibanda: Binga North Bright Moyo Vanya: Lupane East Febion Munyaradzi: Mabvuku-Tafara

PR stands for proportional Representation

