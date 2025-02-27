Free parking for MPs in Harare

Zimbabwe’s legislators have been granted free parking for two vehicles in the Harare central business district.

Speaker Jacob Mudenda said Parliament had reached an agreement with City Parking to exempt two vehicles belonging to each of the Members of Parliament.

The National Assembly has 280 members and the Senate 80.

The MPs will also be exempt from paying tollgate fees very soon.

Mudenda said that ZINARA had introduced express lanes to government exempted

vehicles at selected tollgates; starting with a pilot programme at Skyline, Dema and Eskbank tollgates.

The infrastructure has been established featuring extra wide detour lanes designated as ‘Express Lanes’.

“To use the express lane, vehicles must be equipped with an e-tag which will be scanned by the system. Once detected, the boom banner will automatically open. The express lanes will not have a cashier on duty,” Mudenda said.

