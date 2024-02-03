European Union extends sanctions on Zimbabwe by a year to February 2025

The European Union has extended its sanctions on Zimbabwe by a year to 20 February 2025.

The EU no longer has any sanctions targeted at individuals but maintains sanctions on the Zimbabwe Defence Industries, a company owned by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

It also maintains sanctions on Zimbabwe in the form of an arms embargo and an embargo on any equipment that might be used for internal repression.

The United States has stiffer sanctions on Zimbabwe which have been in force since 2023 and are likely to be renewed this, or next, month.

