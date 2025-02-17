Does more education lead to less sex?
This is the question raised in the latest edition of the British publication, The Economist.

It says sexual activity among college-age Americans has dropped by nearly half in the past 20 years,a decline that some journalists have dubbed a “sex recession”.

The Economist says between 2002 and 2023, 25- to 35-year-olds with a bachelor’s degree had sex 11% less often than the average adult; those with a graduate degree had sex 13% less frequently. 

“A regression analysis of data from the National Survey of Family Growth, a survey of nearly 10 000 Americans conducted by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, suggests that, even after controlling for age, drinking habits, employment, health and marriage status, a university degree is associated with 7-8% less frequent sex, on average,” the publication says.

Could this be the same for Zimbabwe?

