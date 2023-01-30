Do you know that the most profitable company in the...

Stories

Trending

Do you know that the most profitable company in the world is not in the US or China?

-1

Do you know that the most profitable company in the world is not in the United States or in China- the world’s largest economies?

It is not in Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada or France.

It is not in Hong Kong or South Korea either.

It is in Saudi Arabia.

According to InsiderMonkey, State owned Saudi Aramco is the world’s most profitable company. 

As the world’s leading producer of oil and gas, the company has also benefited from the rise in energy prices over the past year. Given its profits of US$303.3 billion, Saudi Aramco ranks #1 among the list of 25 companies that make the most money in the world.

It beats Apple which is at Number 2 with US$122.03 billion, Microsoft at number 3 with US$84.6 billion, Alphabet (Google) at US$78.96 billion and Norwegian Stated-owned company Equinor at number 5 with USD$77.27 billion. 

(125 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHAREShare on google
Google
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on linkedin
Linkedin
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

-1
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in