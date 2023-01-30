Do you know that the most profitable company in the world is not in the US or China?

Do you know that the most profitable company in the world is not in the United States or in China- the world’s largest economies?

It is not in Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada or France.

It is not in Hong Kong or South Korea either.

It is in Saudi Arabia.

According to InsiderMonkey, State owned Saudi Aramco is the world’s most profitable company.

As the world’s leading producer of oil and gas, the company has also benefited from the rise in energy prices over the past year. Given its profits of US$303.3 billion, Saudi Aramco ranks #1 among the list of 25 companies that make the most money in the world.

It beats Apple which is at Number 2 with US$122.03 billion, Microsoft at number 3 with US$84.6 billion, Alphabet (Google) at US$78.96 billion and Norwegian Stated-owned company Equinor at number 5 with USD$77.27 billion.

