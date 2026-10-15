Did you know that four of the world’s largest banks are all in China?

Four of the world’s largest banks are all in China. Assets of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the world’s largest bank, which stand at US$7.65 trillion, are 73% more than those of the United States’s largest bank JP Morgan Chase at US$4.42 trillion.

The Agricultural Bank of China is the world’s second largest bank with assets worth US$6.97 trillion, followed by the China Construction Bank Corporation (US$6.52 trillion) and Bank of China Ltd (US$5.48 trillion).

The assets of the four Chinese banks are more than twice those of the United States’s five largest banks: JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and Goldman Sachs.

At the end of 2025, ICBC served 782 million individual customers, more than twice the entire US population, along with over 14.7 million corporate clients, just three million shy of Zimbabwe’s entire population.

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