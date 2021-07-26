Coronavirus deaths in Zimbabwe cup again

Coronavirus deaths and cases in Zimbabwe went up again today with 79 deaths, up from 44 yesterday, and 2 050 new cases most of them in Harare which recorded 497 new cases but had 431 recoveries.

Mashonaland West, however, had the highest number of recoveries at 716. It had 186 new cases resulting in active cases dropping to 3 543.

Manicaland now has 4 799 active cases followed by Harare with 4 554.

Bulawayo had 99 new cases but 219 recoveries resulting in active cases dropping to 1 939.

Mashonaland West and Mashonaland East had 13 deaths each while Harare and Bulawayo recorded 12 deaths each.

More than 41 000 people were vaccinated today with 34 151 getting the first dose to raise the number to 1 491 493 and 7 156 the second and final dose bringing the number of those fully vaccinated to 687 216.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said the country had purchased 12 million vaccine doses and using the budget surplus from last year.

Zimbabwe is hoping to vaccinate 10 million people by the end of the year to reach herd immunity.

