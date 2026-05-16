Posted inStories Coming soon Posted by Charles Rukuni May 16, 2026No Comments My first long-form article in booklet form: Why I had a girlfriend two months after my wife’s death is coming soon. For details and the latest updates, join my channel at: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbD31wwDeOMxCCc6U41Z (180 VIEWS) Charles Rukuni The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing. View All Posts Post navigation Previous Post Insider Publisher starts whatsapp channelNext PostWhy I had a girlfriend two months after my wife’s death