Chris Mutsvangwa fired

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired War Veterans Minister Chris Mutsvangwa with immediate effect but no reasons were given.

Mutsvangwa is also the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front party spokesman.

His wife, Monica, is Minister of Women’s Affairs.

Mnangagwa also announced the appointment of three deputy ministers with immediate effect.

They are Omphile Marupi as Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services; Sheillah Chikomo as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Benjamin Kabikira as Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni.

