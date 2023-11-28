China dominates Zimbabwe exports, South Africa rules on imports

China accounted for nearly two-fifths of Zimbabwe’s exports in October while South Africa accounted for the bulk of Zimbabwe’s imports.

Figures released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency show that Zimbabwe exports rose by 22.7% from US$678.1 million in September to US$831.9 million in October.

Imports rose by 16.7% from US$772.2 million to US$901.5 million.

The trade deficit narrowed by 26.4% from US$94.6 million to US$69.6 million.

China dominated the exports accounting for 38.4%, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 22.8% and South Africa, 16.3%.

The three countries accounted for 77% of the exports.

South Africa accounted for 34.7% of the imports, followed by Russia with 15.2% and China, 11.9%. The three countries made up 62% of Zimbabwe’s imports.

Prior to the imposition of sanctions on Zimbabwe at the turn of the century, 60% of Zimbabwe’s major trading partners were developed countries, such as Germany, United States of America, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Japan. 

No single country, however, accounted for more than 15% of the total trade but by 2011 South Africa accounted for 60% of Zimbabwe’s total trading.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

