Chibaya raises a stink in Parliament after saying Chamisa is president of Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe opposition legislator Amos Chibaya yesterday raised a stink in Parliament after he interjected that Nelson Chamisa was the President of Zimbabwe.

When asked to withdraw that statement he said he had said Chamisa was president of Citizens Coalition for Change Zimbabwe.

His colleague Settlement Chikwinya said Chibaya had said Chamisa is president of the Zimbabwe Citizens Coalition for Change.

Deputy Speaker Tsitsi Gezi said she would have to check with Hansard, the Parliamentary record, what Chibaya had actually said.

Chibaya interjected when Perseveriance Zhou was debating Zimbabwe President Emerson Mnangagwa’s State of the Nation Address.

Full debate

HON. P. ZHOU: I think so. – [HON. CHIBAYA: President of Zimbabwe Nelson Chamisa] – [HON. MEMBERS: Aaaah!] – [HON. T. MOYO: Zviroto zvako izvo.] – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] – [HON. MATHE: Withdraw that.] – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Hon. Zhou, please go ahead.

HON. P. ZHOU: Thank you Madam Speaker Ma’am – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

HON. TOGAREPI: On a point of order Madam Speaker. I think the Hon. Member must withdraw the statement that Chamisa is the President of Zimbabwe.

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Who said that? He must withdraw because that is a

misleading statement. – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] – Order, may we please have order in the House. Who said Chamisa is the President of Zimbabwe – [AN HON. MEMBER: Hon. Chibaya!] –

Hon. Chibaya, please…

Hon. Chikwinya having stood up

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Hon. Chikwinya, I did not recognise you. Please may you take your seat?

HON. CHIKWINYA: Handiti zvanzi tiite withdraw.

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: No. Are you the one who said that?

HON. CHIKWINYA: We want to withdraw.

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Are you the one who said that statement – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

HON. CHIKWINYA: Haana kunzwa zvakanaka. Hanzi President Chamisa is the President of Zimbabwe Citizen Coalition for Change. Haana kunzwa the last part – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Hon. Chibaya, please may you withdraw your statement – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

An Hon. Member having stood to raise a point of order.

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Please sit down. You cannot raise a point of order on top of another one. Hon. Chibaya, withdraw your statement.

HON. CHIBAYA: Hon. Speaker, I do not know what you want me to withdraw. It is true that President Chamisa is the President of Zimbabwe Citizen Coalition for Change – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

Continued next page

(51 VIEWS)