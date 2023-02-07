Chamisa would win Zimbabwe elections if they were held tomorrow

Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa would win Zimbabwe’s presidential elections if they were held tomorrow, a South African think-tank the Brenthurst Foundation says in a survey conducted on its behalf by the British-based SABI Strategy group.

The survey was conducted between 18 and 27 January this year and consisted of a 15-minute questionnaire.

It also revealed that CCC would pip the ruling ZANU-PF.

Chamisa would poll 53 % of the vote while President Emmerson Mnangagwa would only get 40% while CCC would walk away with 52% of the vote and ZANU-PF, 40% like its leader.

The director of the Brenthurst Foundation Geg Mills was co-author of the book: Democracy Works with CCC top member Tendai Biti and former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The managing director of the SABI group Henry Sands says he has worked on successful political campaigns in the UK and abroad.

“These include working on the successful Vote Leave campaign in 2016, with responsibility for the events and campaign planning operation; supporting the President of Ghana in developing a succinct economic development plan ‘Ghana beyond Aid’; and in 2020 being contracted to run the successful Presidential Election campaign in Malawi for the now President, Lazarus Chakwera, amongst numerous other projects,” he says on the company’s website.

“Since 2014, Henry has been a political advisor to Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, including playing a key role in his 2021 landslide election victory.”

