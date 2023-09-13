Chamisa will find it hard to lobby on the disputed polls while his MPs are in parliament

Despite the flaws in Zimbabwe’s recent elections, it may be challenging for the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) to exert regional pressure on the ruling ZANU-PF, according to a seminar discussion.

This difficulty arises because the CCC participated in an election that had numerous red flags, and its members have already been incorporated into parliament and local government structures. As a result, they must now balance this with the legitimacy debate and international and regional diplomacy questions.

Additionally, while the SADC Electoral Observation Mission report on Zimbabwe was critical, the country is set to assume the rotational chairpersonship of SADC next year, potentially causing legitimacy issues for the regional organisation if Zimbabwe’s electoral issues remain unresolved. This situation could also set a problematic precedent for elections in the SADC region.

Furthermore, upcoming elections in the SADC region, such as those in Eswatini, Madagascar, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and South Africa, make it crucial to address Zimbabwe’s electoral problems. Failure to do so could impact the region’s perception of democracy and regional politics.

Collen Chibango, the executive director of the Tutuma Zimbabwe Trust, questioned why the opposition proceeded with the elections and did not go to the courts to dispute the outcome when it was evident the elections were flawed. He expressed doubts about the opposition’s game plan.

Justice Mavedzenge, a constitutional and human rights expert, characterised the recent elections in Zimbabwe as a “ritual” that had been part of the country’s political history for some time. While they were not the worst elections in the country’s history, they were still considered unacceptable. He highlighted the importance of an independent judiciary in the electoral process.

Kudzai Mhepo, a researcher with the African Centre for Transitional Criminal Justice, pointed out that ZANU-PF, according to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, considers itself in control of all state institutions, which raises concerns about their independence and impartiality.- News24

(52 VIEWS)