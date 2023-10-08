Chamisa told you have two months to remove ZANU-PF or lose our trust

Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa has been told that he has two months to remove the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front from power or lose his supporters’ trust.

Chamisa, who lost to President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the August elections, has rejected the results claiming that he won but was robbed.

The warning to keep his promise came after Chamisa posted a message on his X handle that hope is everywhere. God has chosen him.

Chamisa, who has been holding rallies across the country, was on a tour of Matebeleland North.

According to CCC, Chamisa concluded his countrywide citizen interfaces by visiting Bulawayo province.

“Citizens from all across the country shared their disturbing and horrifying experiences during the recently ended highly disputed elections. They unanimously agreed with him that the only viable path forward is to conduct a fresh, free, and democratic election within a transitional government framework,” the party said.

During his tour of Matebeleland North, Chamisa posted on his X handle: “SONG and DANCE in Matebeleland North…Hope is everywhere! ‘Chamisa enter..God Has chosen you’ is their singing in Tonga.”

@Sam_Dzivah responded: “Hie President, you promised kubvusa Zanu PF before 2023 ends. if you fail to fulfill your promise , how will we be able to trust you again ?”

A Kenneth Chihwayi said Chamisa’s rallies were more to do with internal CCC politics to show he still had support and not about removing ZANU-PF.

“My own analyses of Chamisa rallies is that they have nothing to do with Zanu PF or elections. He knows very well elections are gone.They have all to do with internal politics of CCC.He want to show anyone who is hold any hope of challenging him that he has the support of CCC membs….

“Just like Grace rallies she had before they had nothing to do with opposition they were about to show rivalries that RG had all the support.Chamisa strategy 101.”

@LovejoyMangwana added: “Hadzisi dzangovawo nharo hre idzi bcz hope chaiyo nekunyarara kwamakaita hatichisina takutogaya kubuda munyika mosara muri 2 naED.”

