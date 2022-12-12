Chamisa told it’s not about age but ideas

Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa has been told that the contest for President of Zimbabwe in next year’s elections is not about age but about ideas that will move the country forward.

This was said by several twitter followers after Chamisa had said he will be 45 when he contests next year’s election while his main rival President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be 81.

“In 2023 next year, the time Zimbabwe holds the general elections, I will be 45 years young. My competitor will be 81 years old. Give us another 5 years, I will be 50 years energetic and my brother will be 86 years tired. #TheTimeHasCome,” Chamisa tweeted.

He got the support of @mushapps who tweeted: “We need new young leaders, the old must retire with their old evil deeds.”

Chamisa told @mushapps: “We must respect and honour our senior citizens. They deserve our best! They did their best.”

Munashe Masiyiwa, told Chamisa: “We are Ready Mr President, to support and work with you to transform Zimbabwe.”

@bmusonza, however, said this was not about age. “It’s not about the age Mr. Chamisa. It’s about the content of leadership and the style. A modern man shouldn’t be seen discriminating against other age groups. Active discrimination or ageism is against the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights and all the Equality laws.”

He was supported by @Mtokozisi9 who said: “It is not about age my President but ideas that can change this country into a better place. Otherwise if its about age we expect the old to be more wiser than the young and for sure they’re.”

@ignitive3 said: “Age isn’t a policy brother.”

@TendaiSiyamany1 concurred, saying: “Respectfully its never about the age Mr President. We don’t support you because you’re young because Thembq Mliswa is also young. Be the sense of reason and put forward what are relevant and set yourself apart from varakashi’s sentiments.”

Zimbabwe will hold harmonised elections between July and August next year.

