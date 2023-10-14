Chamisa told be our political leader Zimbabwe has enough prophets 

Chamisa told be our political leader Zimbabwe has enough prophets 

Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa was today told to be a political leader and not continue to sell Zimbabweans hope through bible verses because Zimbabwe has enough prophets.

This was after he had posted a tweet saying: “NEVER DEFEND EVIL OR JUSTIFY WICKEDNESS…If anyone returns evil for good,evil will never leave or depart his house. Acquitting the guilty and condemning the righteous both are abomination and detestable to the LORD. Proverbs 17:13-15 Blessed Sabbath.”

A Mai Magaisa responded: “Political problems need political solutions Mr President, we can’t pray a dictator out of power. David understood the importance of prayer and also understood the importance of taking decisive action. It took a stone to take down Goliath. Prayer and action equals results.”

Chamisa replied that “Zimbabwe needs fixing in the Spirit. David’s stone is our Lord Jesus Christ!”

Not amused, @zigotsi posted a picture of President Emmerson Mnangagwa with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni with the tweet: “Kutonga nyika kusvika opposition yava church,” to which Chamisa responded: “Church must govern all human affairs! Where church is, there is light, life, joy, glory and grace.”

This seems to have upset@ChairmanThePlug, who posted: “Zimbabweans has so many prophets to play the role you are playing my brother, let’s the prophets preach to us and can you be our political leader with political solutions. This thing of selling hope to us is not sustainable, hope ain’t going to pay our bills neither will it deliver us from the jaws of a dictator.”

@gmhofu said Chamisa was a ZANU-PF agent. “Nelson is not a leader he is a Zanu-PF agent. His failure to provide real solutions to remove evil Zanu-PF he uses his verses to ensure that people don’t rise up against Zanu-PF. Nelson is the worst enemy to the long-suffering Zimbabwe.”

Charles Rukuni

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni.

