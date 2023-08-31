Chamisa should lead any protests from the front kwete kuuraisa vamwe

Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa should lead any protests from the front kwete kuda kurovesa or kuuraisa vamwe, a CCC twitter follower says.

Responding the party’s call to launch a campaign for fresh elections, the follower going by the name RayIP said: “chamisa and ccc leaders should be at front of these campaigns/march kwete kuda kurovesa/kuuraisa vamwe imi muchingotweeta.”

Another going by the name Chifamba said: “Batai mazwi. In a few months promise will be inside chikurubhi and Chamisa will still be walking the Streets as a free man.”

This seemed to be in reference to newly announced party spokesman Promise Mkhwananzi who is reportedly wanted by the police.

The party had tweeted that, “After our National Citizens’ Assembly unanimously called for a new election, we announce the launch of #FreshElectionZW🇿🇼 campaign. This campaign aims to engage both local and expatriate Zimbabwean citizens in an effort to address the persistent issue of disputed elections in Zimbabwe. Together, we can work towards ensuring that every election is free from controversy. Join us in #FreshElectionZW🇿🇼 !”

One twitterer asked who constituted the national assembly as Chamisa was the only visible figure in the CCC.

Chamisa has rejected the results of the polls held on 23-24 August which the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission says were won by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Zimbabwe African National Union- Patriotic Front.

Mnangagwa won 52.6% of the poll and Chamisa 44%. ZANU-PF won 136 national assembly seats and CCC, 73. One seat in Gutu is still to be contested.

The party seems divided on whether to accept the parliamentary and council seats it won and contest the presidential election results but deputy party spokesman Ostallos Siziba said the party was calling for fresh elections supervised by the South African Development Community and the African Union.

Party followers say accepting seats is an endorsement of the election results.

The only way that could lead to fresh elections is the legal route through the Constitutional Court.

CCC claims that the courts are captured but some fear that going to court will spoil the chances of using the SADC and AU as the decision of the Constitutional Court is final.

While some have said the best way forward is another government of national unity, Mnangagwa is on record as saying coalition governments are useless. He told Sky News five years ago that if British Prime Minister Harold Wilson could form a government with a one seat majority why should he when he had a two-thirds majority.

ZANU-PF failed to win a two-thirds majority in last week’s elections.

See Zimfact’s brief on what needs to be done to have fresh elections below.

Continued next page

(43 VIEWS)