Chamisa says ZANU-PF is quickening its exit- we knew all their plots way ahead of time

Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa says he knew about all the plots and schemes of the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front way ahead of time so they will not succeed.

Instead, he said, “they are only quickening their exit and demise”.

Chamisa said this in response to a question from one of his X followers who had asked:

“Since strategic ambiguity iyalile what next now? Do we have structures to counter or what next?”

Chamisa responded: “We knew about all the oppressors’ plots and schemes way ahead of time. They will not succeed. They are only quickening their exit and demise!”

The CCC leader sparked off the debate after posting a tweet saying: “GOD WORKS IN MYSTERIOUS WAYS…‘And we know that God works all things together for the good of those who love Him, who are called according to His purpose.’ Romans 8:28 When we are seen as falling, we are rising! Blessed Sabbath! #Godisinit.”

@chasamhuka responded: “Mr Chamisa murikutorerwa Party for the second time makatarisa and supporters are just looking are You sure ???”

Chamisa responded: “Relax! When the enemy comes like a flood, Our God raises the standard! Be of good cheer..Watch the space!”

@ChikandatO quoted Romans 13 v 1 which says: “Everyone must submit himself to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established. The authorities that exist have been established by God.”

He added:”tinogona tirikurwisa Mwari mukusaziva MR PRESIDENT myb thats why we are failing,” to which the CCC leader responded: “Yes we submit to ‘governing authorities’ not oppressing or oppressive authorities!! All power belongs to God. Read the scripture well.”

Chamisa has been accused by his supporters of giving people false hope through bible verses but he has said he will not stop using bible verses.

His post about God working in mysterious ways comes after President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday announced that there will be nine by-elections on 9 December to fill vacancies left by CCC legislators who were recalled by self-proclaimed CCC interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu.

Nominations close on 7 November.

CCC insisted through a press release yesterday that was not signed by any party official that it had not recalled anyone and Tshabangu was a ZANU-PF impostor.

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, who is known to be sympathetic to CCC, said that CCC should tell its followers the truth.

“These recalls have not been initiated by ZANUPF. Mnangagwa and ZANUPF are only taking advantage of the CCC chaos,” he posted on his X handle.

“Tshabangu has handlers inside CCC who are disgruntled as they have said on numerous occasions both directly and indirectly. They say they are disgruntled with how their party has been personalised by Nelson Chamisa.

“We shouldn’t be lazy to ascribe everything to ZANUPF. ZANUPF is only making it easier for the CCC faction because ZANUPF controls the state. ZANUPF is predatory, it is taking advantage of the fights in CCC because a divided CCC is manna from heaven for ZANUPF.

“Chamisa knows that is happening!”

CCC said it has reported Tshabangu to the Milton Police.

Below CCC press release and Mnangagwa’s proclamation.

