Chamisa says Mnangagwa is victimising people of Matebeleland again

Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of victimising the people of Matebeleland for the second time by denying them their vote in the 23 August elections after the High Court nullified the nomination of 18 Bulawayo candidates for late submission of their papers.

Though the media has focussed on 12 CCC members whose nominations were nullified, the court actually disqualified 18 candidates including two independents.

Candidates affected were:

Obert Manduna Ereck Gono Douglas Ncube Gift Ostallos Siziva Sanpoulus Maplanka Prince Ncube Nqobizitha Ndlovu Desmond Makaza Bajila Collins Descent Sichelesile Mhlanga Desire Moyo Adelaide Mhlanga Nompilo Bhebhe Surrender Kapoikilu Raphael Pashor Sibanda Ntandoyenkosi Minenhle Gumede Jane Nicola Watson, and Frank Mhlanga.

CCC has since filed an appeal with the Supreme Court.

Taking to twitter, now X, Chamisa wrote: “ED is just about to plunge Zimbabwe into an unprecedented electoral and national crisis. Never target a tribe or victimize a region twice!”

This was apparently a reference to the emotive issue of Gukurahundi under which some 20 000 people from Matebeleland and the Midlands were killed in the 1980s. The wounds have not healed up to this day.

Martin Takawira, however, put the blame squarely on Chamisa for the debacle:

He tweeted:

candidate list not ready on 21/6- fact

power centralised in harare – fact

submission opened 10/6 ccc list went in on last day

no matter how you try to explain this it’s up there with failure to have polling officers in 2018 if not worse

hands on pump for remaining 198

Chamisa responded: “Facts: -Citizens in Bulawayo elected their representatives.

-Our two signatories for Bulawayo candidates lists were local leaders in Bulawayo. Mlilo and S. Ncube.”

Chikerema did not buy that saying: “Next time be a bit more organised chief. At times we blame others whilst equally not looking at our own blundering,” to which Chamisa replied:

“We are so organized! Zpf has failed to disorder or disorganize us even through their abuse of power and state institutions.”

