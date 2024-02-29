Chamisa says I have no association with any colour, political party or movement

Former Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa says he has no association with any colour, political organisation or movement.

He also says he does not have any offices in Bulawayo but in Harare.

Chamisa was responding to an affidavit by Sengezo Tshabangu in which Tshabangu has taken Chamisa to court for taking over CCC offices in Bulawayo and painting them blue instead of the CCC yellow and black.

The former CCC leader has been associated with the colour blue and has portrait pictures of himself in blue.

Chamisa dismisses Tshabangu’s case as a “revolting abuse of court process to grandstand and seek relevance”.

Below are the affidavits by Tshabangu and Chamisa:

