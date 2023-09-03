Chamisa says help is on the way

Stories

Trending

Chamisa says help is on the way

-2

Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa today told his followers that help was on the way. He did not, however, state what type of help he was expecting but went on to cite a bible verse from Joshua 4 vs 24.

Chamisa who is disputing the results of the 23-24 August elections won by President Emmerson Mnangagwa is said to have sent a two-member delegation to persuade Southern African Development Community leaders to press Zimbabwe to hold fresh elections.

The ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front and experts have said the country’s constitution does not allow a re-run unless Chamisa takes the case to court and the re-run is ordered by the court.

“HELP IS ON THE WAY…Be of good cheer Zimbabwe !!” Chamisa tweeted today. “He did this so all the nations of the earth might know that the LORD’s hand is powerful, and so you might fear the LORD your God forever.’ Joshua 4:24,” he said.

Some of his loyal twitter followers said they were fully behind him but one, Charwadza, said: “Please siyai kutamba naMwari VaChamisa. Mwari haade vanhu vanonyepa.”

Another, Phuncuka Bemphethe, said: “Votes are gone while you are busy preaching. Politics are not God’s will. God put Kings. Just saying my brother.”

Some reports say Chamisa has until tomorrow to challenge the election results but media reports say President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be inaugurated tomorrow.

(399 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHAREShare on google
Google
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on linkedin
Linkedin
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

-2
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in