Chamisa says help is on the way

Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa today told his followers that help was on the way. He did not, however, state what type of help he was expecting but went on to cite a bible verse from Joshua 4 vs 24.

Chamisa who is disputing the results of the 23-24 August elections won by President Emmerson Mnangagwa is said to have sent a two-member delegation to persuade Southern African Development Community leaders to press Zimbabwe to hold fresh elections.

The ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front and experts have said the country’s constitution does not allow a re-run unless Chamisa takes the case to court and the re-run is ordered by the court.

“HELP IS ON THE WAY…Be of good cheer Zimbabwe !!” Chamisa tweeted today. “He did this so all the nations of the earth might know that the LORD’s hand is powerful, and so you might fear the LORD your God forever.’ Joshua 4:24,” he said.

Some of his loyal twitter followers said they were fully behind him but one, Charwadza, said: “Please siyai kutamba naMwari VaChamisa. Mwari haade vanhu vanonyepa.”

Another, Phuncuka Bemphethe, said: “Votes are gone while you are busy preaching. Politics are not God’s will. God put Kings. Just saying my brother.”

Some reports say Chamisa has until tomorrow to challenge the election results but media reports say President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be inaugurated tomorrow.

(399 VIEWS)