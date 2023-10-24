Chamisa says he would rather talk with ZANU-PF than its puppets

Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa says he would rather engage the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front than its puppets because ZANU-PF is behind all this embarrassing nonsense.

He said this in response to calls for him to engage self-proclaimed CCC interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu who has recalled 15 legislators and 17 councillors necessitating by-elections in December.

Tshabangu has vowed to reduce Chamisa to nothing for publicly saying that he does not know him when he fought for the party so much.

“I will rather engage the puppeteer than the puppets. Zanu pf is behind all this embarrassing nonsense.They are the engineers of this tomfoolery!” Chamisa posted on his X handle today.

He kicked off with a tweet that rigging elections destroys everybody and everything everywhere.

“The recent financial development is very disturbing but it is in itself an indication of the bad politics and flawed government arising out of and from a disputed, flawed and bogus election,”Chamisa said.

“I hear that Banks have stopped giving $USD loans. This will have far reaching ramifications on industry, commerce and the economy at large.

“As of June 2023, RBZ reports show that 94% of the loans are denominated in USD while 6% of the total loans were in ZWL. In terms of deposits, 88% of total deposits were in USD while 12% were ZWL. If the USD under the mattresses were deposited into the banking sector, share of the ZWL deposits would be undoubtedly close to 0%. This effectively means that the economy has dollarised.

“In view of this, if the news circulating around which to the effect that banks have stopped issuing USD loans is correct, it simply means that the whole economy is cut off the financial system and its demise is close!

“There is no scope to substitute USD with ZWL because the supply of ZWL is very thin. In addition, with interest rate of 150% per annum, it is not viable to switch to ZWL loans. If the development is true, this situation is as good as taking out oxygen from a living being.

“The chaos which will ensue is unimaginable – 49% of Zimbabwean currently live under extreme poverty. The ensuing economic hardships will likely increase extreme poverty and emigration into neighboring countries. The Zimbabwean economic crisis is now a SADC domestic crisis!

“The country is paying the price to rot in constitutionalism, drought of good governance and a kwashiorkor of leadership!

“Zimbabwe must return to majority rule, a people’s government and a restoration of fundamental freedoms, rights and democracy. Zimbabwe needs a capable, responsible and accountable government #ForEveryone.” he said.

Chamisa has rejected the results of the two elections he has so far contested and has been on the defence for five years now.

Tshabangu, whom Chamisa says is an impostor and a ZANU-PF puppet, says he is going to fight Chamisa until he brings constitutionalism to the party.

ZANU-PF says it is not involved in the CCC squabbles and argues that Chamisa must not equate problems in his party to a national crisis.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has also vowed to bring back the local currency as the sole currency arguing that no country has ever developed using another’s currency.

Zimbabwe has until December 2025 to use multiple currencies and banks are only protecting their interests by stopping US dollar loans.

Economist and former member of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Monetary Policy Committee, Eddie Cross, argues that it is not in Zimbabwe’s interests to continue using the United States dollar and has outlined five steps to bring back the Zimbabwe dollar as the country’s sole currency.

(77 VIEWS)