Chamisa says he is in total control- Takachibata kuti dzvii

Under siege Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa today said he is in total control of the party.

This follows social media reports that he had been expelled from the party by self-proclaimed interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu who has so far recalled 15 Members of Parliament and nine Senators.

Exiled politician Jonathan Moyo said the press statement purportedly from Tshabangu in which he expelled Chamisa and levelled several accusations against the CCC leader was fake.

Asked if he had been recalled, Chamisa responded: “Takachibata kuti dzvii! CCC is Citizens property!”

Chamisa, who has been accused of talking in riddles on his X handle, tweeted this morning:

“OUR BIGGEST STRENGTH IS OUR BIGGEST WEAKNESS… Our opposition and opponents underestimate us. We forgive. We tolerate. We involve. We accomodate. We are loving and kind. We invest in peace. We’re nation builders. And that magnanimity, benevolence and providence is often abused! #Godisinit.”

@ngaapinde responded: “Good morning President. I heard you were also recalled from being our CCC leader.”

Chamisa responded: “Takachibata kuti dzvii! CCC is Citizens property!”

When asked by @aniestolly: “Saka tosvikepi tichijairirwa like this?”, Chamisa responded: “Hatina kupusa zvekudaro! We love this motherland, Zimbabwe. We are ready to defend it even at the greatest of cost or hazardest of risks.”

