Chamisa says he is charged and fired up

Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa, whose party is under siege after self-proclaimed interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu recalled several legislators and the High Court barred those recalled from contesting by-elections held at the weekend, today said he is charged and fired up.

Chamisa’s statement has left some of his followers baffled with one saying: “Tipeiwo charger yamashandisa Prezzi because we are battery low me and 99 others.”

Eight by-elections were held at the weekend and CCC won only two with six going to the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front. One seat was uncontested giving ZANU-PF seven out of the 9 seats.

ZANU-PF now has 144 of the 210 contested seats.

Despite the loss his party suffered, Chamisa posted on his X handle: “BEING REFINED IN THE FURNACE OF AFFLICTION…I’m feeling so charged and fired up..His grace is sufficient. Have a blessed week!! #Godisinit.”

One of his followers responded: “President people have soo many questions.. wish you have enough time to and them. In fact right now people are confused.”
Chamisa simply replied: “Feel at ease.”
@WaltJackman opined: “The truth is mukomana haana Plan. We are doomed. As young people we should leave the country ukangowana mukana!”

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

