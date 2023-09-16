Chamisa says he has a solid plan and Mnangagwa knows it

Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa today said he has a solid plan and President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his team know that.

He said this after being told to come up with a plan because people were suffering.

The CCC leader had tweeted: “A NEW HOPE FOR ZIMBABWE ..Fellow Citizens, your victory can’t be denied or delayed. It’s a sealed and guaranteed. The season of the NEW is upon us. Zimbabwe shall be known as a blessed nation with a delightful and a great people! #Godisinit Joel 2:12-29 Blessed Sabbath. #OnePeople.”

It is not clear what plan Chamisa has apart from lobbying the Southern African Development Community and the African Union to intervene and force Zimbabwe to hold fresh elections.

While some of his supporters are calling for people to protest, Chamisa does not seem to have come out in support of this option.

One of his key backers, Team Pachedu, says this is the only option left.

“Dear Zimbabwean, No one is going to come and save you, not SADC, AU, not even v11s. The responsibility is upon all of us to break fear and demand our country back. A peaceful resistance is needed. This is guaranteed in our constitution,” the shadowy group tweeted.

In response to Chamisa’s tweet today,@chasamhuka said: “Ko President munotoriko???”

Chamisa, who is now tweeting every two or three days, responded: “When you know the full script you don’t panic!!It will all end in unprecedented joy and celebration!”

@TehnGreen, replied: “Haaaa mdhara itayi plan takaura nenhamo.”

“We’ve a solid plan, never on their terms but on our own terms! And they know it!!” Chamisa responded.

@brian___jethro said: “We are tired Chamisa , im sorry.”

@pablo_weDrip added: “iwewe mufesi iwewe wakambopihwa mari for your silence neku poster ma Bible verse… musoro wako nxaa.”

To add insult to injury@Yak_Smokey, said: “Hanzi naEd mukungotaura…momborara… momuka motanga kungotaura nyika ichitofamba.”

