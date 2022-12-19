Chamisa says CCC task is not merely to replace ZANU-PF

Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa today said his party’s task is not merely to replace the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front leadership but to raise the leadership bar, but he was challenged to show his party leadership and not just himself and spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere.

Chamisa tweeted today: “OUR TASK is not to merely replace Zpf without introducing a new governance culture.We seek to raise the leadership bar and attract strong, capable & quality leaders who serve Zimbabwe with dignity & distinction, guaranteeing quality services,dignity & security for all citizens.”

Rudo Moyo responded: “Tinokusupportai baba but kumaruwa varikutyityidzirwa. Gonye, Guzha, Gutu area vanhu varikunzi tokurovai mukavhotera Chamisa. Do you have a plan baba. Kumamisha ndokune yese if we are to win this.”

Chamisa said he was aware of this, saying: “We know how desperate they have become. Nothing and nobody can stop an idea whose time has come!”

@AsifunBumbulu said the African Union must be told about threats to Chamisa, to which Chamisa replied: “They are sensing defeat and smelling our BIG WIN. They will try everything desperate but we remain focused and ready! Zimbabwe shall be land of the free, peaceful and prosperous!”

Coster Ruzengwe differed, saying: “Not in talking dear brother, give us your policy docs n other party docs n constitution so we get a glimpse of wat this is all about if not a Chamisa Mahere project.”

Chamisa told him to be patient.

“Everything has its own time! Get ready!” he said.

