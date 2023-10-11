Chamisa orders party members to disengage from Parliament and councils

The Citizens Coalition for Change has ordered all its party members in Parliament and councils to disengage with immediate effect pending the reinstatement of legislators who were recalled.

Fifteen Members of Parliament, nine Senators and 17 councillors have been recalled by self-proclaimed CCC interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu.

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda and Senate President Mabel Chinomona declared the seats vacant arguing that it was not their duty to adjudicate on the veracity of Tshabangu’s credentials.

CCC chief whip Amos Chibaya argued that Mudenda should have acted on CCC leader Nelson Chamisa’s letter dated 11 September which clearly stated that only his office could recall legislators.

Exiled politician Jonathan Moyo today said Mudenda could not have acted on Chamisa’s letter because although it was dated 11 September, it was only sent and delivered to Mudenda on 5 October, two days after Tshabangu’s letter recalling the MPs.

Moyo challenged Chamisa to produce his date-stamped letter to Mudenda which should show when it was received.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesman George Charamba said the move by Chamisa for all members of Parliament to disengage was actually meant to stop a parliamentary revolt against the CCC leader.

“There is yet another dimension informing the contents of this pressa: the anti-Chamisa group in the Triple C hoped to use Parliament to organise a putsch against him. He has decided to break the bowel together with the bone. More internal dynamics than a desire to fix Zanu PF which, in any case proceeds with business of the day regardless. And on Parliamentary business there are no corrections!!!!” Charamba said on his X handle.

Below is the press statement issued by CCC spokesman Promise Mkwananzi:

