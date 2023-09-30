Chamisa had no V11s for at least 2 500 polling stations – Jonathan Moyo claims

The Citizens Coalition for Change failed to deploy polling agents to at least 2 500 polling stations in the just ended elections, exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo says.

He did not say how he got the figure but argues that this was the reason why the party and its leader Nelson Chamisa could not challenge the election results at the Constitutional Court.

Chamisa was beaten by Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front leader Emmerson Mnangagwa but has rejected the results. He said he was not taking the case to court because the judiciary was captured.

Moyo says the failure by the CCC to deploy agents to 2 500 polling stations meant that the party had no V11s for these polling stations making it difficult for organisations like the European Union and Pacedu to carry out parallel vote counting which would have countered results from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

Chamisa claimed that he had the V11s from all the 12 374 polling stations just like he did in 2018 only to reveal this year that he had failed to deploy agents to 518 polling stations.

Moyo says the European Union tried to blackmail ZEC to give it the missing V11s because it was funding ZEC but to no avail.

The EU has since withdrawn its funding to ZEC.

