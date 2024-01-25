Chamisa dumps CCC but offers no immediate alternative

Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa has dumped the party but has offered no immediate alternative saying his supporters will be posted on the next steps.

In a 13-page statement, Chamisa concluded that he is officially informing the public that “with immediate effect, I no longer have anything to do with CCC”.

Chamisa, who has been under siege since he lost the August 2023 elections, says: “My focus remains fully on Zimbabwe, asserting your victory, honoring the citizens mandate and God’s calling to provide leadership.

“There are fresh things we need to do. Let’s all work together for total freedom, true change and wholistic transformation for our beloved country. Giving up or giving in is not an option. Nothing comes without tenacity and resilience.

“Fellow citizens, you will be kept posted on the next steps.

“Thank you all for the support and continued prayers as we get ready for the NEW. Let us embrace the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Chamisa, who before last year’s elections, boasted that there was no way President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front would rig the elections today posted a litany of challenges which he says his party went through.

Chamisa has been under siege since self-proclaimed interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu recalled several Members of Parliament and councillors.

The former CCC leader failed to challenge Tshabangu in court and instead left the recalled legislators to defend themselves.

Chamisa’s decision to ditch the CCC leaves the legislators who were elected under the party ticket but have not yet been recalled in a quandary.

There have been reports that Chamisa wants to start a new outfit called the Democratic Alternative for Zimbabwe.

Below is his full statement:

