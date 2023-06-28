Chamisa critics pounce on him for lying about V11s for 2018

Chamisa critics pounce on him for lying about V11s for...

Stories

Critics of opposition Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa have pounced on him for allegedly lying in 2018 that he had all the V11 forms to prove that he had won the presidential elections for that year.

This is after he revealed in an interview with South African television a day ago that his party did not have returns from 544 polling stations.

Chamisa challenged the 2018 presidential election results at the Constitutional Court but lost the case. He has, however, continued to insist that he won the elections.

Responding to a question on 24 August 2018 on why he had not produced V11s in court when he claimed he had them, Chamisa responded: “Don’t listen to Zpf raving mad without basis. We have our V11s from across the country. These are under our safe custody. We used some to fortify our case and they are before the court. We didn’t need to use all of them though.”

But in an interview with Newzroom Afrika Chamisa said his party is not going to repeat the blunder they made in 2018 because they did not have returns from 544 polling stations.

 

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

