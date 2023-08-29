Chamisa claim that he won the election is hot air, even western observers know this says Jonathan Moyo

Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa’s claim that he won last week’s presidential elections is hot air. The few V11s that he has show that he lost. And the results of a parallel vote tabulation carried out by local observers and non-governmental organisations for him show that he lost.

These claims are from Jonathan Moyo who continues to insist that Chamisa does not have proof that he won and was apparently banking on claims in the prelimiary report of the Southern African Development Community Observer Mission which said the country’s elections were flawed.

Moyo said this was apparent after Jameson Timba, who says he is the secretary for presidential affairs within the CCC, though the party says no one has a position apart from Chamisa and his spokespeople, who is reported to have sent a whatsapp message calling on anyone with V11s to bring them to the party.

Moyo stood his ground when he was questioned by several followers and when asked by one what he thought Chamisa should do, he said: “In my humble opinion, because you asked Rev, I think he should accept defeat, because he knows he lost, graciously concede, do a thorough postmoterm, take requisite measures to maximise opportunity and possibility for success next time, and live to fight another day!”

CHAMISA V11 SOS: THREE DAYS AFTER CLAIMING TO HAVE ALL V11S HE NOW IS DESPERATELY ASKING “WHOEVER” HAS ACCESS TO MPS TO HELP HIM TO COMPLETE HIS V11 DATA SET

Three days after claiming that he has V11s showing that he won the presidential election, which he in fact lost by a wide margin, in a WhatsApp message sent on his behalf as an SOS by Jameson Timba, Chamisa is now desperately asking “WHOEVER” [yes, whoever] has access to all the MPs to get them to bring “all V11s, V23Bs and V23As (ward level)”.

A copy of Chamisa’s SOS message sent on his behalf by Jameson Timba is attached herewith, and reproduced below for ease of reading:

Hon Timba

Forwarded

Whoever has access to all the MPs, please tell them to bring ALL V11s, V23Bs and V23As (ward level). Not enough emphasis has been placed on V23As in my view. We need all these docs to complete our data set.

