Chamisa calls on Mnangagwa and ZEC to release voters’ roll but follower threatens to sue ZEC if it does

Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa today called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to release the voters’ roll saying disputed elections are bad for the country.

One of his twitter followers, however, said she would sue ZEC if it releases her personal details because Chamisa is likely to splash them on the social media.

Chamisa tweeted this morning: “Dear ZEC & ED; Disputed elections are bad for our country. It’s impossible to have a credible & acceptable election without a credible & audited voters’roll. Why keep public records secret? Why personalize and privatize pub(l)ic information & institutions? Let’s #fixthis now!”

His tweet followed a ruling by the High Court that ZEC did not have to release the voters’ roll in electronic format as this would compromise the security of the roll.

A member of Chamisa’s party, Norman Markham, the Member of Parliament for Harare North, had taken ZEC to court to release the roll but lost.

When asked: “Why address ED @edmnangagwa and ZEC @ZECzim when a senior member of your party took the matter to the courts and a judgement was passed? Do you want ED and ZEC override a court judgement?”, Chamisa responded: “Access to such information is a constitutional right! It’s beyond and above just the courts. Simply avail the voters roll! Ipfimbi yeGudo here nhai??”

A Gugu Ncube said she would sue ZEC if it does.

“So you want them to give you our personal information so you can publish it on social media, Nelson. If @ZECzim gives you my information, l will sue them. One time,” she tweeted.

One follower challenged Chamisa: “Saying it on Twitter is the same as keeping quiet”. Chamisa replied: “So some think we are just sitting?? They must think harder and again!”

Another pointed out: “The Opposition has been quiet for some time so ED will do what he want on ths elections some of us already given up on ths elections, Opposition parties has let is down.”

Chamisa responded: “Never outsource destiny to another! We continue to lead ! And our fight has been so effective and relentless!”

When further challenged: “This 5 months before elections bro you had 5 years,” Chamisa said: “And it has been 5 years of tussling and fighting for what’s right and correct. Just check the record!”

Zimbabwe is going for harmonised elections most likely in August. Some opinion polls say Mnangagwa has already won the elections while another said Chamisa is winning if the elections are free and fair.

