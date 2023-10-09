Chamisa calls for release of Job Sikhala but told if you can’t free one Cde how can you free Zimbabwe

Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisas has called for the release of jailed politician Job Sikhala who has been on remand for nearly 500 days because he is now seriously ill but one of his X followers asked Chamisa if he cannot free one Comrade, how can he free Zimbabwe?

Another follower asked Chamisa who he was talking to about the release of Sikhala on twitter now known as X.

Sikhala has been in jail since June last year when he was arrested after violence in Chitungwiza.

Writing on his X handle today, Chamisa said: “FREE JOB SIKHALA IMMEDIATELY!

I am deeply concerned about the fact that Hon Job Sikhala is seriously ill in Chikurubi Maximum Prison. In particular the fact that he has blood in his stools is a very serious condition which requires urgent and expert medical attention which is denied to him at present.

“This would be bad enough if he was a convicted criminal but he is an opposition politician and respected lawyer who has been denied bail and a fair trial since June last year.

“The oppressors have callously disregarded our pleas in the past and so I now call on the international community, particularly leaders within SADC, to express concern and to call for his immediate release to obtain specialized medical attention.

“When icons like Nelson Mandela were held unjustly the world spoke out against the brutal apartheid regime’s unjust treatment of him. This situation requires the same to be done urgently. For our part we will continue to do all in our power to secure his release from detention.”

A Pepo responded: “If u can’t free one Cde,how can you free Zim?”

@mushawatuvictor said: “You are right my President but I still think you should have demanded the release of political prisoners as one of the conditions for CCC’s participation for August elections. Sikhala and other political prisoners would have been released. Zanu PF would have released them.”

@Br_Nyathi added: “Your submissions on this platform count for nothing. What tangible steps are you taking to facilitate his release?”

A Tau Kare said: “Those who have different approach to NC please refrain from criticising do and implement your own approach.There is no formula to the struggle. There is no template to liberation struggle. Okay!!”

