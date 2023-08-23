Chamisa battling fake news that he has called on electorate not to vote

Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa’s supporters are battling to counter fake news that he has called on the electorate not to vote in today’s elections because the election is rigged.

Zimbabwe is holding crucial elections today to elect the president, members of parliament and councillors across the country.

Chamisa has vowed that he will not be rigged out this time and will announce the results tomorrow ahead of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

Chamisa claims to have won the 2018 elections but he lost the case at the Constitutional Court, the highest court in the country, in a hearing that was broadcast live to the nation.

Only ZEC has the mandate to announce the results of the elections.

According to Zimbabwe fact-checking organisation, Zimfact, the fake news was spread through the social media.

Claim: Fliers with a message purportedly from Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa calling on people not to vote because the August 23 election ‘was stolen’ were thrown around some Harare townships, and circulated on Zimbabwe social media platforms.

Source: WhatsApp

Is this true: False

According to the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy national spokesperson, Mr. Gift Ostallos Siziba, the message in the flier is a false propaganda ploy.

