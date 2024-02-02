Chamisa asks for wisdom, humility and strength as he turns 46

Former Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa today called on his friends to help him pray for wisdom, humility and strength to unite, heal and prosper all as he celebrates his 46th birthday.

Chamisa quit the CCC last week but has not announced the way forward leaving legislators elected under the party in a quandary.

CCC interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu, who caused chaos within the party after he recalled some of the legislators, said he is bringing constitutionalism back to the party.

Promise Mkwananzi who was Chamisa’s spokesman also claims to be acting leader of the party.

Chamisa has said that he is forming a movement and not a political party to fight for change in the country but could face a serious challenge from the vocal Job Sikhala who was released from remand prison last after almost two years in custody.

“A BIRTHDAY IS A THANKSGIVING DAY” Chamisa posted on his X handle today.

“Thank you Lord, for the gift of life @46, a milestone and new direction. @46 #Godisinit I sense enlightenment, enlargement, perfect peace, inner strength and resilience. Friends, help me pray for wisdom, humility and strength to unite, heal and prosper all and #everyone, and to serve honestly & diligently unto the glory of God, The Almighty! Thank you all for adding a sparkle unto my life..#OnePeople.”

By-elections to fill seats caused by Tshabangu’s second recall will be held tomorrow.

(21 VIEWS)