Chamisa accused of destroying the opposition but says opposition is not one person

Former Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa has been accused of destroying the opposition but he said the opposition was not one person.

Chamisa, who resigned from the party that he founded two years ago, had tweeted that the State was behind the break-up of the opposition in 2020 and the recalls of 2023.

“THE ABSOLUTE TRUTH … When all is said and done, all who are truthful and honest shall admit and acknowledge the repeated role of the State in the plot and engineered illegal MP recalls, political parties finance diversion and criminal takeover of the alternative in 2020 and 2023 . Further, history shall vindicate our principled stance and unshakable conviction in maintaining that purity and fidelity as an authentic alternative! Mark this tweet!” Chamisa said on his X handle today.

Tapiwa Munyaradzi responded: “You have destroyed the opposition my guy,” to which Chamisa responded: “Opposition is not one person.”

Bruce-Moyo said Chamisa had stood by the people. “You stood by the people when it was unfashionable to do so.You can have chosen 30 pieces of silver like your former colleagues but you chose us THE PEOPLE .We therefore give you a charge to remain the face of the authentic democratic struggle in Zimbabwe!!” he said.

Matikaha, however, did not buy that, saying: “Iwe ndiwe munhu ari kudya neZanu manje iwe. Mari yekuendesa mwana kuSt Johns College (Green blazer) unoiwanepi? Plus you live a plush life apa kubasa kunoendwa hapana.”

Chamisa led the main opposition from February 2018, a day after founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai died in South Africa.

Some of the Movement for Democratic Change sympathisers said at the time that the party had been hijacked,claiming that Chamisa was President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s man.

Chamisa, however, went on to win the presidency of the opposition the following year though he brought in several people that had broken away from Tsvangirai and sidelined most of those who had been close to the late president.

Chamisa lost the leadership of the party in 2020 after the court ruled that his appointment as one of Tsvangirai’s deputies was illegal and so was his leadership of the opposition.

It took Chamisa more than a year to come up with a new outfit, the Citizens Coalition for Change, which had no constitution or structures which opened doors for the then unknown Sengezo Tshabangu to recall legislators elected in August last year claiming to be the party’s interim secretary-general.

Chamisa lost all court cases against Tshabangu forcing him to resign from the party in January.

This has left a void in the opposition as to who the leader of CCC is today since it has legislators in Parliament , some loyal to Tshabangu and others still claiming that Chjamisa is their leader.

(91 VIEWS)