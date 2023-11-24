CCC mandates Chamisa to pursue dialogue with Mnangagwa but….

The Citizens Coalition for Change, which is currently under siege following recalls of its legislators by self-proclaimed interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu, has mandated its leader Nelson Chamisa to pursue dialogue with President Emmerson Mnangagwa saying this is the only way to decisively resolve the country’s ongoing and worsening political crisis.

The party’s Citizens National Assembly said the dialogue must be principle driven and value laden and must be centred on three key national issues:

Disputed elections The Reforms Agenda (principally. political. security, economic and electoral reforms) Establishment of a Transitional Framework.

Though the party has previously stated that it was seeking a solution from the Southern African Development Community and the African Union, the CNA says “the primary responsibility to resolve Zimbabwe’s never ending crisis remains with Zimbabweans”, a point that was stated clearly by the SADC Election Observation Mission.

Mnangagwa’s spokesman George Charamba said on his X handle that CCC could not set pre-conditions for talks with ZANU-PF or talk about a transitional authority.

While CCC is talking about a disputed election SADC has already endorsed the results and congratulated Mnangagwa for holding peaceful, free, fair, transparent and credible elections.

“HAVASATI VAIBVA,” Charamba said. “They are still talking about a TRANSITIONAL AUTHORITY to a winner? Still setting pre-conditions for the dialogue they desperately need? MORE FIRE!!!!!!!!”

There have been reports that Chamisa has sent an emissary to Mnangagwa but has been told to use the right channel if he wants dialogue.

Critics argue that Chamisa cannot seek any dialogue with Mnangagwa if he does not recognise his election victory.

The CCC leader is also facing a serious threat to his party following recalls by Tshabangu which have divided the party as some legislators are not likely to accept surrendering their seats.

Whispers say the matter is not likely to be resolved until Chamisa calls a party congress.

Besides that, the dialogue is likely to take some time as Charamba mockingly stated: “DINDINDI RINODA ZHENJE REMOTO KUTI RIIBVE; ROZONANIKWA KUTI RISVAVE RISATI RAWOMA. ROZODA KUBIKWA RAWOMA, ROISWA DOVI KUTI RIDYIKE!!!”

