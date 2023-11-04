CCC in denial after its MPs lose case on their recall

The Citizens Coalition for Change continues to bury its head in the sand after its legislators lost the case in which they were challenging their recall by self-proclaimed interim secretary general Dengezo Tshabangu.

Instead of telling its followers that it had lost the case, the party said it had received the judgement and its lawyers were still studying it.

“We have received the judgment of the High Court, and our lawyers are still studying it. We will provide a comprehensive statement regarding the same,” the party said.

“We want to reiterate that Tshabangu is not a member of CCC, and the party CCC which is led by President Nelson Chamisa has not initiated any recall of a Member of Parliament or Senate.”

CCC legislators were lambasted by Justice Munamato Mutevedzi for their revulsive insults of Tshabangu, Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda and President of the Senate Mabel Chinomona.

In their affidavits, the legislators described Tshabangu, whom they said came from Fiva village under Headman Hlabangana in Chief Matshane’s area, as a fraud and impostor.

Mudenda and Chinomona, they said, failed to properly apply their minds and acted unashamedly, irrationally, capriciously, whimsically and in a biassed manner.

“They further asseverated that the presiding officers conspired with and were actually undertaking a hatchet job for another political outfit in Zimbabwe called ZANU PF to manufacture ‘goons and spooks’ like the first respondent (Tshabangu),” the judge said. “They added that in the presiding officers ZANU PF had secured pliant tools which turned blind eyes to the need to uphold the principles of a constitutional democracy.”

Judge Mutevedzi said: “I pause here to comment on the employment of the above nauseating profanities in an affidavit. An applicant who displays such ridiculously puerile disrespect to respondents whom he/she has dragged to court does himself a complete disservice by clouding his/her argument in revulsive insults.”

Tshabangu’s victory is likely to send shivers among the MPs still in Parliament as he can recall them any time.

He has threatened to recall Takudzwa Ngadziore who was allegedly abducted a few days ago.

“I don’t know why a lot of people are calling me asking me a lot of questions concerning the alleged abduction of this young man,” Tshsabangu said. “Because of what he has done,he’s going to face a serious punishment,I’ll recall him and let him rest at home whilst healing,we want seriousness in Parly.”

(25 VIEWS)