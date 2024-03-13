Can you believe it? Zimbabwe ranked third happiest country in Africa!

Zimbabwe has been ranked the third happiest country in Africa according to the Mental State of the World in 2023. And before you laugh it off, the study says this has nothing to do with the common perception that wealth enhances wellbeing.

It has more to do with at what age a person acquires a smartphone, consumption of ultra-processed foods and how one gets along with one’s family. Zimbabwe came third after Tanzania and Nigeria

South Africa and Botswana, where most Zimbabweans flock to, are not even in the top 10.

