Bulawayo retains 12 Parliamentary seats

Bulawayo has retained its 12 Parliamentary seats but seven have been reconfigured, according to the preliminary delimitation report that was tabled in Parliament today.

There had been fears that the metropolitan province might lose some seats because of the low voter registration.

Bulawayo has the second lowest number of registered voters after Matebeleland South. It has 270 938 voters out of an adult population of 402 708 while Matebeleland South has 267 617 out of 398 947. Both were allocated 12 seats.

The seven constituencies that were reconfigured are: Bulawayo North, Cowdray Park, Emakhandeni-Luveve, Entumbane-Njube, Lobengula-Magwegwe, Mpopoma-Mzilikazi and Pelandaba-Tshabalala.

Here are the 12 constituencies:

